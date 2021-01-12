First Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Sark

The first coronavirus vaccines have arrived in Sark.

The shipment of 80 doses arrived on the Sark Viking cargo boat and was handed to ambulance crews, who delivered it to the island's medical practice.

Islanders over 80 and health workers will be given the first jabs by the island's doctor and practice nurse from Thursday 14 January.

It comes a day after people in Alderney began receiving their vaccines and as the States of Guernsey announced it is entering the next stage in its vaccination plan for the Bailiwick.

Director of public health Dr Nicola Brink says she hopes Guernsey will receive around 40,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March.