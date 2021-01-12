Personal trainer goes to the extreme to raise money for Guernsey Mind
Joe Collenete from Guernsey has set himself a demanding fitness challenging which he is completing every day in January.
The personal trainer hopes to raise money for Guernsey Mind and so far, has received more than £2000 in donations.
Across the 30 days, Joe will lift 300,000 kilos, run 300 kilometres, swim for 300 minutes and do 3000 minutes of mediation.
We've got a beautiful island and it's a fantastic resource for exercise. Let's use it more. Don't feel as though you've got to be elite or really fast or strong. It doesn't matter. Just get out and do it. It's so good for the mind.
After his own battles with mental health, Joe turned to fitness to improve his state of mind. Joe says he wants "to give back to the community" by supporting Guernsey Mind who "do a fantastic job in supporting the mental health of islanders".
Joe has taken on such an amazing physical and mental challenge. It really highlights the connection between having a healthy body and healthy mind. The fundraising is incredible. We're driving ahead with our youth service. So these funds will go towards that. These events help us to keep going.
Guernsey Mind is launching a youth service in the first few months of 2021. The charity relies heavily on donations and fundraising events like 'Joe's 30 Day Challenge'.
Get help and support
There are a number of charities operating in the Channel Islands offering support to those who find themselves in need of help.
JERSEY
Jersey Samaritans call on 116 123
Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service call on 01534 445030
Mind Jersey on [0800 7359 404](http://0800 7359404)
LINC Mental Health and Wellbeing on [01534 734443](tel:01534 734443)
GUERNSEY
Guernsey Mind on [01481 722 959] (tel:01481 722959)
The Oberlands Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561