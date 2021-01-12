Royal Jersey Showground to host physically distanced jury trials

It is a venue more accustomed to hosting prize vegetables and rosette-winning livestock - but Jersey's Trinity Showground will now be the setting for physically distanced jury trials.

The annex of the Royal Jersey Agricultural and Horticultural Society building, located in Trinity, will be used as the Royal Court.

The building's main hall and administration building will be used for the Jury and witness waiting areas as well as the retiring room, where Jurors make their deliberations.

The conversion of part of the Royal Jersey Showground to the Royal Court has been achieved in just a few days and has been a good example of prompt, decisive action taken in order to continue the delivery of justice under challenging circumstances. I am confident that those attending court will continue to feel safe and secure. Robert MacRae QC, Jersey's Deputy Bailiff

The cost of conversion is around £20,000 to bring in the necessary infrastructure to use the site as a courtroom. When not being used for Royal Court sessions, it will be used for hearings in other courts.

The court will use the site up until March 2021, though this date may be extended according to guidance from Public Health officials.