States to use more local firms to put millions back into Guernsey's economy
Guernsey businesses could benefit from a new government scheme injecting millions into the local economy. The States currently spend £200 million on goods and services each year, but around half of those contracts go off island. The Committee for Economic Development wants to increase what is carried out by local firms, putting more taxpayers money back into the economy.
The Committee is also looking at how it can support local businesses to improve their applications when tendering for contracts with the States.
We all know it's been a difficult time for business. With Covid, with Brexit and various uncertainties currently in the market. So, this is a really good time to just see whether we can improve the amount of spending that we do on island.