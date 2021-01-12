Jersey's Chief Minister says the risk of coronavirus spread within schools remains low, amid concern over children's return for the new term.

Senator John Le Fondré says Jersey is in a 'very different' position to the UK and that medical advice suggests it is more beneficial for children to return to classroom learning.

The policy has faced criticism from within the Council of Ministers, with Education Minister Senator Tracey Vallois ultimately resigning over the Chief Minister's alleged 'dismissal' of her 'fight to be listened to' on the issue.