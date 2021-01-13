Brecqhou billionaire Sir David Barclay dies following short illness

Sir David Barclay, one of the Channel Islands richest residents, has died aged 86 following a short illness. The multi-billionaire owned Brecqhou, the island off Sark, where he lived with his identical twin Sir Frederick. Sir David was 10 minutes older.

They split their time between the Channel Islands and Monaco. Together, the notoriously secretive pair became two of the most successful British businessmen of their time. In 2020, the Sunday Times Rich List estimated the brothers' wealth to be £7bn. Their empire included hotels, retail and media.The pair received knighthoods in 2000 for services to charity. It is thought they donated about £40m to charity and medical research.