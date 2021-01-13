Direct flights to run between Jersey and Isle of Man this summer

Direct flights between Jersey and Isle of Man could run this summer.

Loganair says it plans to operate a weekly service on Saturdays, from 22 May until late September.

Currently only Manx residents, and those with special exemptions from the Manx Government, are allowed to enter the island. So the planned flights will all be subject to the coronavirus restrictions being lifted.

The announcement comes after the airline announced direct routes between the island and Edinburgh, Teeside and Norwich.

The airline will initially use an aircraft which can carry up to 50 passengers.

From the start of July, a larger aircraft will be used which can accommodate up to 70 passengers.

Reservations are now being taken online with fares starting from £79.99, including a 15kg luggage allowance.

Ports of Jersey has welcomed the announcement.

This is another great example of Loganair’s increasing commitment to Jersey and one that I’m sure will be welcomed by both residents and visitors alike. We are pleased to be announcing another new route for this summer, which given the challenging times the aviation industry is experiencing, is a testimony to the hard work of our route development team. Matt Thomas, Chief Executive for Ports of Jersey

Passengers will still be able to connect with the Isle of Man three times a week from 26 May via Southampton.