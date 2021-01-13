Free parking and shuttle bus to Fort Regent during vaccination roll out

Changes are being introduced to make it easier for people to get to Jersey's Fort Regent for their vaccine.

The Fort is the island's vaccination centre, where Covid 19 vaccines have already been delivered to front line health workers.

From today (Wednesday 13 January) the over 80s will start having their appointments, and there will be free parking, allocated spaces and a shuttle bus service to help them get there.

With up to 1,500 people planned to be given a vaccination each day, we are anticipating increased traffic volumes. In addition to making it easier for people to get to Fort Regent, I have put in place measures which can be used as required to control traffic by restricting road access. They will only be used if necessary. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Minister for Infrastructure

Shuttle bus

A shuttle bus service, with six seats and wheelchair space, will operate from Liberation Station Stand O, with a service every 20 minutes during Vaccination Centre opening times between 11.30-18.30 Monday - Friday and 0830 - 1530 at the weekends

Allocated parking spaces

Floors 10, 11 and 12 of Pier Road Multi-Storey Car Park will be designated COVID-19 vaccine parking, There will be a two-hour free parking limit

One of the reasons Fort Regent was chosen as the mass vaccination centre was its proximity to the multi-storey carpark at Pier Road, easy access to disabled parking, and the access for a shuttle bus service. It's great news we've been able to offer Islanders free parking while they visit the vaccination centre and I would like to thank Liberty Bus for their support. Ross Barnes, Head of Operations for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

Jersey's government says 3,500 vaccines have been booked for front-line health staff and the over 80s this week.