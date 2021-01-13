Principal of Ladies' College in Guernsey to retire at the end of school year

Ashley Clancy, the Principal of The Ladies' College in Guernsey, has decided to retire at the end of the school year.

Mrs Clancy has been headteacher at the school since 2014 and is stepping down to spend more time with her family. She first began her teaching career in 1983.

My decision is bittersweet, as I do love it here, yet the lure of family and close friends, and the opportunity to have greater flexibility with my time in the future is fundamental to my decision. I also know the College is in a good place and that girls and colleagues have an absolute commitment to making their time here meaningful. Mrs Ashley Clancy, Principal of The Ladies’ College in Guernsey

The Board of Governors says they are now starting the recruitment process for her replacement, with Mrs Clancy helping to play 'a big role' in choosing her successor.