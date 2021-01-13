Secondary school places to be allocated next week

Families of children in their final year at Government of Jersey primary schools will find out which secondary school they're going to next Friday (22 January).

Pupils will usually be offered a place at their catchment school, whether it be Grainville, Haute Vallée, Le Rocquier or Les Quennevais.

Parents can find out their catchment school by looking at the online catchment map.

To request a different school parents can complete an online form attached to their initial email from the Education department by February the 12th.

These requests are considered by CYPES, and parents will be informed of decisions towards the end of February. If necessary, there is an appeals process. Appeal hearings will be held towards the end of March. Government of Jersey

Children in fee-paying primary schools will not automatically be offered places in the Government-run secondary schools.

If parents want their child to go to Grainville, Haute Vallée, Le Rocquier or Les Quennevais, they need to complete the school admission form online.

Similarly parents will not be offered a place at a Government secondary school if they have accepted a place at a fee-paying school.