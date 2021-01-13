Shortage of homes for sale in Guernsey

Estate Agents in Guernsey say there is a lack of housing currently on the market after a boom in house sales last year.

Property worth £725million was bought and sold during 2020, despite the pandemic.

Many people either decided to move to the island or upsize if they were already resident.

But many of those properties were bought or sold for more than £500,000 and more owners decided to rent out their former homes rather than sell.

It means there is now a shortage of homes for sale, especially in the lower end of the market. Although estate agents hope the market will pick up in the Spring.