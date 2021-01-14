£11k raised for Durrell thanks to virtual running event

A new running event organised by Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust has raised £11,000 for the charity.

The 'Durrell Dasher' was due to take place at the beginning of December but the decision was made to move to a virtual race after restrictions on large gatherings were introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity encouraged islanders to walk or run six kilometres throughout the whole of December, with many taking part in fancy dress.

The money raised will go towards the charity's work on saving species from extinction.