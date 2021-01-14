Another hotel to make way for apartments

A planning application has been submitted to develop the 84-bedroom Apollo Hotel on St Saviour's Road into flats.The application, submitted by the Huggler Group, which also owns the Club Hotel and Bohemia proposes to demolish the existing buildings and replace them with 91 one-bed and four 2-bed apartments.All the units, according to the planning statement, are proposed as 'affordable housing- as either social rented or discounted purchase properties.'The site would be arranged into four blocks, being four and five storeys in height.

The planning statement suggests that the application 'improves the built environment' in the area 'by removing the very utilitarian current buildings and delivering a typology which better reflects the character of the area.'

The scheme also, it states, 'benefits the theme in relation to supporting St Helier as a more desirable place to live and work.'It comes just a day after similar plans were submitted for two other St Helier hotels. Over 100 apartments have been proposed to replace the Stafford Hotel and the Revere Hotel on Kensington Place.