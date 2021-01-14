Driver causes 'significant damage' after crash in Trinity

Jersey Police want information on a driver who crashed and caused 'significant damage' to a parked car and wall in Trinity.

The incident took place around 6:20pm on Wednesday 13 January on La Rue des Platons, with the sound of the car's bodywork scraping along the wall.

Green paint was also left along the wall and it is believed the vehicle would have suffered moderate damage to its front and passenger side.

Police are calling on the driver or any mechanics or workshops that may be approached to repair the damage to come forward. Anyone with information are asked to call Jersey Police on 01534 612 612 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also contact on their website.