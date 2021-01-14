Guernsey poultry owners asked to register animals after bird flu outbreak in UK

Poultry owners in Guernsey are being asked to register their details with the States Vet after a series of outbreaks of Avian influenza (bird flu) in the UK.

Keepers are being asked to share their details so they can be alerted to any local cases. Avian flu is a viral infection and is transmitted between birds by eating or drinking contaminated feed or water or through inhaling the virus. It can also spread when diseased birds are introduced to a flock or when keepers do not clean or disinfect their pens.

Poultry includes chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, pigeons (bred for meat), partridge, quail, guinea fowl and pheasants. The States Vet says Avian flu is a notifiable disease and keepers should email svo@gov.gg or call 01481 711 161 if they suspect any signs.

To register animals and to be notified by the States Vet if there is an outbreak in the island contact farmservices@gov.gg or calling 01481 235 740, with the following information: