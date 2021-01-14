There is fresh hope for Jersey's fish exports after initial problems exporting to the EU post-Brexit, appear to have been overcome.

One company, Aqua-Mar, which specialises in shellfish, says it managed to send a shipment through St Malo on Tuesday (12 January) without any issues. It is hopeful future shipments will go through just as smoothly.

A combination of the right paperwork and French cooperation has allowed us to get the shipment through. It was very difficult at the start of the year as we'd had no guidance on what would be needed and I think there was confusion in France too. Now though both sides know what they are doing Nathalie Porritt, Aqua-Mar Fisheries, Jersey

At the moment the company says it is having to use St Malo, as the closer port Granville is only accepting fish landed by individual fishing boats rather than freight vessels.

It says while the St Malo route is viable, more Condor ferries are needed to operate between Jersey and France. At the moment Condor carry Aqua-Mar's two shipments per week but this could rise to every other day after the Covid pandemic eases.

Aqua-Mar says the main problems it now faces are down to Covid rather than Brexit but acknowledges it will be some time before it can gauge how the extra costs associated with using St Malo rather than Granville impact the company financially.