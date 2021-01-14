New Drugs Squad at Jersey Police

Jersey's police force has re-introduced a Drugs Squad.

The team of eight officers will focus on drug investigations that have a serious impact on the community.

Also joining the new Drugs Squad is Jack the springer spaniel detection dog. He is trained to find drugs, cash and guns.

They will work with Jersey Customs and Immigration Service and the Community Policing Team to disrupt organised crime groups.

Although the team won't always exclusively deal with drug offences, and will also work on other tasking and deployment, should it be required, their primary focus will be on Operation Shark and Operation Lion, both of which have already resulted in drug seizures and convictions. States of Jersey Police

Since launching Operation Shark to arrest those involved with supplying drugs in the island last February, the force has seized £50,000 worth of illegal drugs.

One of our key roles is to catch criminals and in doing so protect islanders. We aim to achieve better knowledge sharing and suitable resourcing to disrupt and prevent the work of those responsible for drug crime within our community. By increasing our team to work with law enforcement partners and prosecutors we can ensure we use the most effective means to disrupt criminal groups. Robin Smith, Chief of Police

The Serious Crime Unit will revert back to it's former title the Criminal Investigation Department. It will focus on serious assaults and major thefts.