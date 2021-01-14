New Sark passenger ferry expected to start running in next few months

Sark's new passenger ferry has arrived in local waters and been undergoing sea trials.

The vessel, currently named 'Corsaire des Iles II', made its first visit to Sark in November.

It is now undergoing journeys to see how it will berth in Guernsey's St Peter Port Harbour as well as Maseline and Creux harbours in Sark.

Initial trials have shown that journey times between Guernsey and Sark will take around 35 minutes.

The Isle of Sark Shipping Company says it plans for the new ferry to enter service around February or March.

The Corsaire des Iles II has been operating out of St Malo and was bought by Sark Shipping Company in February.

The old 'Bon Marin de Serk' vessel departing from Guernsey for the last time. Credit: Stocks Hotel Facebook page

The ferry which has a 23-metre aluminum monohull can reach a top speed of 15 knots. It replaces the old “Bon Marin de Serk” vessel that served the island for almost 40 years, which was sold to a boat operator in Finland.