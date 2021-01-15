83-year-old man receives first Covid vaccine in Sark

An 83-year-old man has received the first coronavirus vaccine in Sark.

George Guille was administered it by nurse Alison Stolton this morning (15 January). The island has been issued with 40 doses of the vaccine that are being given to frontline workers and the most vulnerable.

It comes after batches arrived in the island on Tuesday (15 January). Some of the most vulnerable islanders in Alderney received their jab at the start of the week (Monday 14 January).

Some people in Sark are being given the vaccine at home if they are unable to attend the surgery.