Jersey Field Squadron take on virtual mission to Monmouth

The Jersey Field Squadron are taking on a virtual mission to travel from their headquarters at Mount Bingham to the headquarters of the Royal Monmouthshire Engineers in Wales and back.

They’re completing the 500-mile journey without actually leaving their barracks, by running, cycling and marching the equivalent distance.

Squaddies are taking on the mission to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Today (Friday) is day five, which follows their toughest day yet.

Day four has been a stonker. We covered 114.67 miles which took us from just south of Bath, over the Welsh border to Monmouth and back down again, finishing for the day just north of Shaftesbury. We’re well into the homeward stretch now, with our total now standing at 298.22 miles. Charlie Martell, Army commando officer

You can follow their journey and their fundraising efforts here.