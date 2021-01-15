Jersey Heritage reveals history of the island's streets

People in Jersey are being invited to find out more about the history of St Helier's streets by joining an online series called 'What's Your Town's Story?'.

Jersey Heritage is holding monthly talks where people can learn about the history and stories of well-known streets, including King Street, Queen Street, the Royal Square, Town Church and its surroundings, Broad Street and New Street.

The sessions will include information about escape attempts from the Occupation, the 1920 measles epidemic and the various crimes discovered in the St Helier Honorary Police registers.

The series of talks will be entirely online, starting on Wednesday 20 January, with listeners able to sign up to hear the talks live, or listen later online.

Jersey Heritage says the 'What's Your Town's Story?' programme will give them "an opportunity to talk about the development of St Helier and tell some of the well-known and lesser-known stories" that came to light when they studied the records at Jersey Archive.

We're really excited to focus on central St Helier this year. We walk through these streets so often but perhaps without looking around and thinking about the people and stories of the past. Stuart Nicolle, Senior Archivist at Jersey Heritage

King Street, St Helier, Jersey in 1950 Credit: Jersey Heritage

The 'What's Your Town's Story' talks will take place live at 7:30pm, dates can be found on the Jersey Heritage website.