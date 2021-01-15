Jersey nightclub asking for donations to stay in business

A Jersey nightclub has set up a crowdfunding page to keep the business going, after being closed since March.

Rojo says the government support on offer came too late and won't cover its costs.

Bosses say they're £45,000 in debt due to the enforced closure.

Having now seen the criteria for the scheme and the support on offer it is wholly inadequate. The criteria required is so tough that despite a 70% downturn in business since the beginning of the pandemic we will qualify for minimal support and only from the month of December. There is no support for the previous 8 months. Rojo

Earlier this week Jersey's Hospitality industry renewed it's calls for urgent financial support to see the sector through the extended circuit breaker closures.

Restaurants and bars are unlikely to re-open until March under government plans, yet so far the only financial support they have seen is payroll co-funding.

Payroll co-funding was increased to 90% before Christmas, or a maximum of £1800 per employee, based on the level of detriment.

Whilst the scheme has helped businesses retain staff, it still leaves a large gap which businesses have to fund themselves and with no income, and savings running out, that is becoming increasingly difficult.

Last week the Economic Development Minister told ITV News that a new package of financial support for all businesses would be announced “next week” however there has been no update.

ITV News understands that it would specifically include fixed cost support and be broad enough to support businesses until the entirety of the current circuit breaker is over.