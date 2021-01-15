People arriving into Jersey from Guernsey will now need to isolate for five days after the island's government re-categorised the Bailiwick as 'amber' in its traffic light system.

Arrivals from all other countries and regions will be treated as 'red', meaning they have to isolate for at least 10 days, and undergo three PCR tests.

It comes as several new and highly infectious variants of coronavirus have been identified around the world. Jersey's government says the re-classification of Guernsey is a precautionary measure due to the presence of the UK variant in the island.

The new measure is coming into force from 00:01am on Saturday 16 January. However the Health Minister says the borders will not be closed to the UK.