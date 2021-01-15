Jersey's Chief Nurse receives Covid vaccine

Jersey's Chief Nurse has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Rose Naylor had the jab at the vaccination centre at Fort Regent and has thanked all those involved in the programme.

At the moment people aged 80 and above and healthcare staff are able to be vaccinated in the island.

The latest statistics show that by Sunday 10 January, 3,590 people had been given their first dose.

1,306 people had received their second dose.

That means the number of doses given out per 100 people so far is 4.54.

The government is reminding anyone who is over the age of 80 to book their vaccine online or call 01534 445 566 to book an appointment.