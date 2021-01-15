Move More Jersey partners with Mind Jersey to get islanders active

Move More Jersey, part of Jersey Sport, has teamed up with mental health charity Mind Jersey for a fitness kick-starter campaign called RED January.RED January is designed to help people set realistic fitness goals, and to help improve mental wellbeing whilst raising money for Mind Jersey.Mind Jersey says the new year is a "great opportunity to make a fresh start and introduce some small manageable changes".

[They] can have huge positive effects on our mental health. It is proven that in many cases exercise can combat the symptoms of mild-moderate depression as effectively as anti-depressants.' Hugo Forrester, Operations Manager at Mind Jersey

Cirsty de Gruchy, lead at Move More Jersey said they would like to see as many islanders as possible kick-start their new year by taking part in regular exercise.

The benefits of keeping active and moving more are endless - it's not only good for your physical health, it's good for your mental health too. Getting outside in the fresh air this winter brings with it many health benefits for your body and mind, including helping to improve your mood and self-esteem. Cirsty de Gruchy, Head of Move More Jersey

Move More Jersey aims to get more islanders more active, more often.More details on RED January, can be found on their website.