Police in Guernsey issue scam warning

Police in Guernsey are warning of a number of new scams. Fake calls and messages from banks and texts from pretend parcel delivery services have been reported.

Here is what to look out for and what to do:

Telephone calls claiming that money has been transferred into their bank account and to 'press 1, then follow the instructions'. Another resident has received a call claiming to befrom their bank and that they wanted the person to send funds to China to helpcatch a member of staff out whom they believed was stealing money.

If you receive such a call, hang up. If you want to contact your bank either wait several minutes before using your phone or call the bank from a different phone, as the caller may still be holding on the line and pretend to be your bank. Bailiwick Law Enforcement

Scam text messages claiming that a payment attempt has been made from a newdevice, the recipient is then instructed to follow a link. Another text purporting to be from a bank, informs the recipient that their device has successfully paired with a new device, and then asks 'if this was NOT you, click on the link'.

Be aware, some banks do contact customers via text message and may direct the customer to follow a link; however if you are in doubt do not click on the link and contact your bank. Be particularly suspicious if you receive a text message from a bank you do not hold an account with. Bailiwick Law Enforcement