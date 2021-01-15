Renewed calls for vaccines for Jersey teachers

Jersey's biggest teaching union is renewing calls for school staff to be prioritised for Covid vaccines.

Last week, the head of it's Jersey branch backed a petition calling for teachers to be included in the first wave of the Covid-19 Vaccine Programme in Jersey.

Now the head of the union in the UK is also calling for change.

NASUWT General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach says teachers are at a high risk of catching the virus and vaccinating them would minimise further disruption to education.

Teachers and education staff are unable to practice social distancing from their pupils. It is clear that there are additional risks present which are comparable to those that exist in the provision of health and social care. "It is right that health and social care staff are prioritised, but the NASUWT also believes that teachers must also be identified as a priority group for the vaccine. Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary

Schools in Jersey reopened earlier this week after the government and scientific advisors insisted it was safe to do so.