Threat to Jersey’s Statistics Unit branded “appalling”

Jersey’s government has been forced to defend its approach to ensuring the Statistics unit, known as Statistics Jersey, is independent of political or senior civil servant interference following the departure of the Chief Statistician.

Dr Duncan Gibaut left his post in November amid concerns over the ability of the unit to produce reports and statistics free of outside influence.

The Statistics Users Group which oversees the Statistics Unit raised concerns late last year that forthcoming law changes would hamper Dr Gibault’s ability to do his job and that there was not enough consideration of “UN principles and other international documents of best practice”.

Among those to air their concerns at allegations of interference in the unit’s independence is Deputy Kirsten Morel, an Assistant Minister in Jersey's government.

He described the situation as “appalling”, adding that “Dr Gibaut was an incredible asset to the States of Jersey and a man of the highest integrity”.

Independently produced stats are so important for the proper functioning of a democracy. Their importance cannot be understated. I really hope that this episode actually leads to the independence that Statistics Jersey needs. Deputy Kirsten Morel, Assistant Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture​

Following queries from ITV News about the threat to the unit’s independence, a Government of Jersey spokesperson said ministers have always respected its autonomy.

The SEB has approved the establishment of a new post - Director of Statistics and Analytics. This role will have exactly the same independence as that of the Chief Statistician, but will operate at a more senior level in the public service. The post of Head of Statistics has also been established. This role will operate as Deputy Chief Statistician and will have the same independence. Spokesperson, Government of Jersey

They also say work has started to explore ways in which the Statistics and Census Law can be further improved. Amendments to that law are due to be debated by politicians later this year.

The Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré has also responded saying he is assured the Statistics unit is independent.