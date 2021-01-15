Weekly review shows fall in Covid cases in Jersey since December

New analysis of Jersey's coronavirus infections statistics show a significant fall in the number of new daily cases since new restrictions were introduced in December.

The latest weekly report, available on the Government of Jersey website, shows that the number of new daily infections being confirmed now averages between 15 and 20.

Graph 1 Credit: ITV Channel News

This graph shows that the number of new infections went above 100 for the first time in early December reaching a peak of 124 new cases on 18th December. Each blue bar represents one day of data. Many of the most recent deaths also occurred during December when new infections were at their highest. In the last week the number of new cases has been much lower.Other key analysis from this week's report shows:

The helpline is now receiving around 30 calls a day from people reporting two or more symptoms.

The proportion of people testing positive in Jersey is now down to 1.3%, after a period of being higher than 2% in December

After a dip in testing numbers over Christmas and New Year, the testing rate has risen again. In the most recent week more than 9,000 on-Island surveillance tests were carried out.

Graph 3 Credit: ITV Channel News

Each bar in this graph shows the number of tests being carried out each week in Jersey. The taller graphs in December show an increase in testing. The darkest blue section at the bottom of the bar represents tests carried out at the border, which increased in December as students arrived back from university.

The brighter blue bar in the middle shows the number of on-island surveillance tests which includes contact tracing and workforce screening. The darker blue section at the top of each bar shows the proportion of tests on people seeking healthcare because they have coronavirus symptoms. This shows that the majority of tests are carried out on people who are asymptomatic.

Graph 2 Credit: ITV Channel News

The document also shows that the 14 day number of cases per 100,000 population for Jersey has decreased in the last few weeks and is now around 250. This is significantly lower than in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.