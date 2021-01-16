Channel Islands students to pay same university fees as UK counterparts

Students in the Channel Islands are to pay the same university fees as their UK counterparts.

Both Jersey's and Guernsey's governments have welcome the announcement by the UK's Education Secretary.

While the majority of higher education providers currently charge Channel Island students the same as those from the UK, the previous UK legislation did not cater for the interest of the Crown Dependencies.

Previously local students have been charged international fees, adding tens of thousands of pounds to the cost of a university place.

The updated regulations will come info force from 1 August 2021.

Jersey's Chief Minister says the changes will allow students to have "more certainty over their future goals".

On average, over 1200 students a year leave Jersey to study at universities and colleges across the UK and this will be a huge turning point for those that will be applying to those institutions. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Jersey's Acting Education Minister says it will "greatly assist Jersey students achieve their aspirations in reaching the highest levels in their chosen subjects".

This is brilliant news for students and families as this discrepancy has been an issue for a long time at degree level and goes further to include Medical, Master and PHD Level qualifications which were often charged to Jersey Students at international rates. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Jersey's Acting Minister for Education

Meanwhile Guernsey's Chief Minister says it will "provide certainty for Bailiwick students who want to attend higher education courses in England".

The close working relationships that Guernsey’s government has developed with the UK over recent years have enabled us to discuss this issue with the UK’s Department for Education and secure this important decision for our students, recognising the importance of the Bailiwick’s links with the UK and our place within the British family. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

Guernsey's President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture has also welcomed the change in regulation.