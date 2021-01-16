Guernsey's Heather Watson in isolation after positive Covid case on flight

Guernsey's Heather Watson is among 47 players who are self-isolating for 14 days ahead of the Australian Open. It is after a positive Covid-19 case was detected on their flight from Abu Dhabi to Melbourne. It means she will not be able to train for the next two weeks.

On Twitter she wrote "One person on the flight I was on from Abu Dhabi tested positive. So now everyone else who was on that flight has a 14 day quarantine where we are NOT allowed out our rooms. The same happened on one of the chartered flights from Los Angeles. 2 flights... so far".

The tournament is due to start on 8 February.