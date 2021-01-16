Jersey's faith leaders remind over 80s to book Covid-19 vaccine appointments

Faith leaders in Jersey are reminding islanders over 80 to book their Covid-19 vaccination.

Appointments for islanders who fall into Tier 2 of the government's coronavirus vaccination programme can book online or by calling the Coronavirus helpline on 01534 445566.

The Dean of Jersey, the Catholic Dean of Jersey, President of the Jersey Jewish Congregation, Methodist Superintendent, and the leader of Jersey’s Muslim community, have come forward to remind islanders who are in the priority group that appointments are still available. The Dean of Jersey says it is "extremely encouraging" to know some islanders are "now on the path to becoming fully vaccinated and being able to regain some normality in their lives".

I would urge those who haven’t yet booked their appointment to consider doing so. I would also encourage family members and friends to assist with booking appointments for anyone they know who might not have immediate access to the internet. Reverend Mike Keirle, The Dean of Jersey

The island's Catholic Dean is reminding parishioners over 80 can book through their parish hall if they do not have access to the internet.

Organisations and charities including Age Concern, Jersey Alzheimer’s Association, Good Companions and Call&Check, can help with booking an appointment.

Jersey's Methodist Churches says it has been in touch with its parishioners to make sure they are "getting on okay with making appointments".

The St Helier Methodist Centre's Minister, Reverend Tony Morling has set up a bell next to his telephone which he rings when an islander informs him they've had their vaccine.

To make a booking islanders will need to have the following information on the vaccine recipient to hand:

• Name, Address, Contact details• Social Security number• Date of Birth

Appointments will be at the Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Fort Regent.

To book a home visit, islanders can call the Coronavirus Helpline to arrange an appointment from Monday18 January.

It is important not to attend an appointment if feeling unwell or isolating.

In such cases appointments must be cancelled by calling the Helpline on 01534 445566 to rearrange once recovered or out of isolation.