Registration opens for Jersey's 30th Island Walk

People can now sign up to take part in Jersey's 30th Island Walk. The event, which has seen £2.4 million raised for local charities over the years, is scheduled for 19th June.

Funds raised this year will help charities including the Alzheimers Association, Sanctuary Trust and Every Child our Future.

Organisers say it is more important than ever that people sign up and raise money after the 48.1 mile walk was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

They are calling on more people from Jersey to take part this year to make up for those who may not be able to travel over from the UK.

Where we could suffer this year is that if there are still restrictions, we may not get as many people from the UK, looking at the figures, over the past few years, about 23% of the walkers have actually come from the UK, some of them year after year after year. But whichever way it is, please raise money for the charities that really do need it very much indeed. Edward Trevor, Trustee of Around the Island Walk Trust

The annual event began in 1991 with a group of friends walking around the island for fun, and since then it has taken place each year, other than in 2020, with more than 23,000 people getting involved.

All the money raised by the walkers is returned to the chosen charities with the costs being met by the sponsors TMF.

The Main Walk and Relay will start at 3am on 19 June at the Elizabeth Terminal - the relay is four sections of approximately 12 miles each, while the main walk is 48.1 miles.

The Lieutenant Governor's Challenge will begin at 6am at the St Catherine's Breakwater and finish at the Loop Road at Les Fontaines - it is approximately 13 miles. Other charities who will benefit from funds raised are Les Amis, Durrell, Wetwheels, Healing Waves, Pain Support Group and Caring Cooks.