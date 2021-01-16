The Repair Café opens at Guernsey's Guille-Allès Library

People in Guernsey can take items to be fixed for free by a group of volunteers at The Repair Café.

Since August last year, the Clean Earth Trust has been running the group twice a week at the Health Connections store in St Peter Port.

Today (16 January) islanders took their items to the new spot at Guille-Allès Library, where volunteer repairers were on hand to help mend clothing and textiles as well as household goods and electrical items.

The Repair Café is free to attend and provides a friendly and sociable environment where people can have their broken items restored.

We’re really pleased to be able to run our first Repair Café at such a great location. There are so many benefits to repairing, not only are we helping people to reuse their items and reduce waste, but it’s a great way to meet new people, have a chat over a cup of tea and learn a new skill. Camilla Smillie, Sustainable Projects Lead at the Clean Earth Trust

The Clean Earth Trust wants to make repairing accessible to everyone and promote the view that fixing broken items should be an "integral part to society".

It’s a great opportunity for people to learn more about mending and upcycling, and to breathe new life into some old items that need a bit of TLC. Catherine Stuart, Head of Learning and Development at the Guille-Allès Library

Participants were encouraged to get involved in the repair process so they could leave with practical experience for the future.