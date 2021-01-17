Jersey couple call for IVF funding for all

A Jersey couple are calling on the government to give everyone the chance at IVF treatment. Currently only couples with a combined household income of under £34,000 are entitled to government funding.

Michael and Adrian Marques have been trying for three years to have a baby, only to find out recently they cannot conceive naturally.

But the cost of IVF treatment is out of reach.

We've been trying for so long and then we get a call we would have to pay for the IVF which would cost us, just a standard is £7,500 for every cycle. So imagine I've you're not lucky once then it's going to be £15,000. Adrian Marques

NICE, which publishes health guidance in the UK, recommends all women under 40 receive three cycles of IVF on the NHS. Those aged 40-42 should be entitled to one cycle.

In Jersey all women under 40 will have their drugs paid for by the government but they have to pick up the cost of treatment, including any travel to the UK, themselves. The couple say if they cannot get help on the island they may try to go back to Portugal where treatment is cheaper.

I live here, I pay tax here, pay social security here, why should I go to a different country where I don't pay nothing there to do the treatment. I think it isn't fair. Micaela Marques

The Department for Health says it has been carrying out a review of its fertility services and will announce changes in the next fortnight.