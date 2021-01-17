More than 100 islanders in Guernsey secure both Covid vaccination appointments

More than 100 islanders in Guernsey over the age of 75 have booked in for both of their coronavirus vaccinations.

The booking system, which went live on Saturday morning (16 January), has secured initial appointments for 128 people with their second dose booked for six weeks later.

These patients will be the first to get their vaccinations in the new Community Vaccination Centre at Beau Sejour, which opens on 25 January.

More than 400 letters were delivered to eligible islanders on Saturday morning.

The government says the Contact Centre received a steady stream of calls over the weekend.

The Vaccine Contact Centre manager is reminding islanders they the service is open seven days a week.

The staff working over the weekend received calls from delighted islanders who were keen to receive the vaccine as soon as possible. Callers were also keen to take the earliest available appointment and were clearly prioritising this over their other commitments. Toni Airley, Vaccine Contact Centre Manager

Those who are aged 75 and over and did not receive a letter this weekend are due to be sent one this week.