Appeal for empty homes to be rented out amid 'serious shortage' in Guernsey

Guernsey is facing a serious shortage of rental properties according to a local estate agent.

Estate agents are appealing to anyone with a property sitting empty to consider renting it out. They say that with only a handful of properties available, renters have limited choices on price, location and quality.

It’s very difficult for a lot of people right now, whether it’s younger people looking to move out of their family home, or people who have sold their home and need somewhere to live while they find a new one, Laura Gorvel, Swoffers

Estate agents in Guernsey say there is also a lack of housing currently on the market after a boom in house sales last year.

Property worth £725 million was bought and sold during 2020, despite the pandemic.

Many people either decided to move to the island or upsize if they were already resident.

It means there is now a shortage of homes for sale, especially in the lower end of the market. Although estate agents hope the market will pick up in the Spring.