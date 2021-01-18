Calls for change to law after 14 year old injured in hit and run
A petition calling for a change to the law after a teenage cyclist was badly injured in a road crash in Jersey has attracted more than 2,600 signatures.
A politician is now looking at how the road traffic legislation can be tightened in order to protect vulnerable road users
The petition was started by Freddie's mother - the 14 year old boy in the accident. Ministers will now have to respond.
This is just oneexample of a long history of road traffic collisions where, under the currentJersey law, the vulnerable road user has had little to no protection whichoften allows perpetrators to avoid any accountability and continue to drivecarefree on our island roads.