Demand triples at a Jersey food bank

The number of people using Jersey's Grace Trust food bank has almost tripled since the end of 2019.

Measures to reduce the spread of the virus have forced businesses to close and, as a result, hundreds of islanders have seen either their pay reduced, or lost their jobs completely.

Between September and December 2020 1,212 bags of food were given out by the Grace Trust charity.

Compared to just 434 during the same period the year before.

1,212 Bags of food given out between September and December 2020

434 Bags of food given out between September and December 2019

Here are the figures for 2020:

In January 145 bags of food were given to 84 people

In February 133 bags were given to 88 people

In March 136 bags were given to 90 people

In September 271 bags were given to 118 people

In October 298 bags were given to 129 people

In November 329 bags were given to 145 people

In December 314 bags were given to 149 people

1,626 bags Total donations for 2020

The vast majority of food distributed has been donated to ust by a truly supportive Island community from our Supermarkets, Financial sector, Banks, Companies, Schools, Churches and a very generous public. While the demand is as high as it is, we are buying the Milk and Bread ourselves from donations specifically given toward the foodbank. Grace Trust

The charity says that 40% of the 315 people who used the service only used it once.

However 3.7% of the total used the service 229 times accounting for 14 % of total bags of food given out.

As well as islanders accessing foodbanks around 400 parcels of food and basic essentials are now being delivered to people struggling to make ends meet because of coronavirus in Jersey.

Charities in the island are coming together to keep up with the growing demand, with deliveries now having to take place three days a week.

The effort is being coordinated by the Salvation Army, along with The Jersey Employment Trust, St Vincent de Paul, Caritas and The Grace Trust.

Richard Nunn from the Salvation Army says that more volunteers will be needed as the crisis goes on.

Islanders looking to volunteer where they can, are able to register to the volunteer.je website which is organising where people can help out.

The Salvation Army has also set up a JustGiving page so can people can donate to the relief effort.

Jersey

Grace's Trust - Visit their website or call 01534 631667 / 07829782782

St Helier Methodist Centre - Visit their website or call 01534 877517

St Vincent De Paul - Visit their website or call 01534 874008

Guernsey