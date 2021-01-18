Gary Burgess: Jersey’s Chief Minister faces his biggest pandemic decision so far

Thirty people in Jersey died with Covid in the past month.

Be under no illusion, despite what some Facebook keyboard warriors would have you believe, all thirty were not very old people who were already on death’s door awaiting the next seasonal sniffle to dispatch them to their maker.

That sort of misinformation is both grossly offensive to the dead and their friends and families, but also utterly misrepresents reality.

We know, from months of experience elsewhere in the world, that half measures to get a lid on a pandemic simply don’t work.

Months of “we strongly recommend you wear a mask” didn’t lead to us all wearing them. Making them mandatory did.

The 10pm hospitality curfew didn’t stop alcohol-fuelled super-spreader events. The hospitality shutdown did.

But even that, which took effect on Friday 4 December, came ten full days after a sudden and sustained rise in cases from 25 November onwards.

The non-essential retail closure came a whole month later.

Even the initial guidance on household mixing over Christmas, made on 10 December, was only hardened up and made easier to understand one week before Christmas Day itself.

The Chief Minister denies “delay and dither” accusations. Indeed, he becomes visibly annoyed when the suggestion is made. But the evidence is not on his side.

This week, just days after reopening schools and before anyone can truly know the full effect of doing so, he has a massive decision to make.

He will be faced with the question of whether to reopen non-essential retail.

There are those screaming that it’s time to reopen everything as cases are now low.

There are a few points worth making at this point.

Firstly, it’s worth remembering case numbers are reducing *because* so many places are closed and our ability to come into contact with others, particularly indoors, is greatly diminished.

Second, case numbers in Jersey are *not* low.

What we are seeing, for some, is a recalibration of what they believe low looks like.

Back in the autumn, the idea of having around 250 active cases of coronavirus in the island would have been horrific. There was a time when 25 cases was causing squeaky bums.

So, though we’ve been up to the dizzy heights of 1,000 active cases in December, to be at around 250 active cases now is not low. Lower: yes. Low: no. And, to use the government’s own working assumption of there being two to three cases in the community for every confirmed case, it means there could be around 750people with coronavirus right now.

We saw in December the strain it put on hospital services, with medics dropping like flies as they either tested positive or were caught up in the contact tracing process. That led to operations being cancelled, outpatient appointments being cancelled or moved to the telephone, and operating theatre recovery areas being put on standby should intensive care run out of space.

As one intensive care anaesthetist so powerfully put it to me last week: “This is the most awful intensive care illness I have ever treated. This is a dreadful, dreadful disease. This isn’t a disease you can treat lightly. I am sick of treating it.”

But, on the flipside is the economy. Business owners are struggling. Some have gone to the wall or on the brink of doing so.

One solution to all of this could have been a Guernsey-style approach where the decision was made to aim for elimination of the virus within the island so the internal economy could reopen. It’s like another world where Covid never happened. Jersey could have had that.

Jersey opted for an approach that accepted there would be coronavirus in the island, but that numbers would never get so high as to overwhelm the health service. They’ve delivered on that policy, but it has significant consequences.

Disruption to business. Disruption to education. Disruption to daily life for every man, woman and child in the island.

With a vaccination roll-out now underway, the question is whether this boom-and-bust cycle of restrictions and then reopenings or keeping things shut to allow a safer environment in which to deliver jabs and reduce the risk of Covid deaths is the lesser of two evils.

Until early December, it was apparent the influential “keep everything open at almost all costs” hawks in government were winning the day.

Since then, the voices of the most senior medics seem to have been, finally, getting their voices properly heard.

Let’s see what this week brings.

There’s a lot resting on whatever Senator John Le Fondré decides.