How the Channel Islands tried to beat 'Blue Monday'
Mental health campaigners are encouraging islanders to put a focus on wellbeing on 'Blue Monday'.
Whilst today, the third Monday in January, is often cited as the most depressing day of the year, campaigners are emphasising that depression, anxiety or other issues around mental health can affect people at any time of year.
Support network Samaritans have this year dubbed the day 'Brew Monday', encouraging people to take a moment to check in on family or friends with a hot drink.
In Jersey, where Covid-19 restrictions are still heavily impacting day-to-day life, representatives from the charity say it is more important than ever to have those conversations.
It is very important for people to talk and to engage and it's equally important, if not more so, for people to listen. And it's by listening that you can encourage them to open up a bit more about anything that might be troubling them.
While life looks somewhat more normal in Guernsey, efforts were still made to show support for those who are struggling.
St Peter Port was filled with positive messages in the hope of giving a welcome boost to anyone who needs it. Bekah Johnson, who designed the banners, hopes they can help people change their perspective on what Mondays represent.
The theme is really just being positive, and just reminding people that Mondays aren't always bad. They might be the first day of the week and you might not want to go to work, but actually they're for fresh starts and they're a really good chance to just make your week really good.