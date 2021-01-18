WATCH: Impressionist Jon Culshaw on why he's Jumping in Puddles for Cancer

Impressionist Jon Culshaw has told ITV News why he is backing a cancer campaign which started in the Channel Islands.

The Jumping In Puddles for Cancer fundraiser was started by Guernsey-based campaigner Susie Campanella, after ITV News reporter Gary Burgess received his terminal cancer diagnosis at the end of last year.

Culshaw, whose on-screen credits include Spitting Image and The Impressions Show, was among the first high-profile names to make a splash, channeling Countryfile and former Newsround presenter John Craven.

Speaking to ITV News, he praised the 'glass-half-full' approach to life that Gary exhibits, saying he was taken in by the silliness and simplicity of the idea.

To find out more about the campaign and its aim to raise £1 million for Cancer Research UK, visit jumpinapuddle.co.uk