Jersey Bulls back league restructure to avoid second 'null and void' season

Jersey Bulls have backed proposals to restructure the football pyramid instead of cancelling a second consecutive season.Project Non League is suggesting that instead of another 'null and void' campaign, teams should be promoted based on points per game over the last two seasons with no sides relegated.This would allow the FA to restructure non league - something Bulls are keen to see happen, even if it meant they were denied promotion.

We feel it is the fairest thing that should happen in the football pyramid. We think there should be movement, the restructure should occur and whether it's the FA that decide the movement of teams if we cannot play or it's the league, that's not our decision. What we feel so strongly and passionately about is the restructure should happen and it shouldn't just be the same teams again. Ian Horswell, Director of Jersey Bulls

Bulls are yet to drop a point in the league since they started in Combined Counties Division One in 2019, but were denied promotion at the end of the 2019/2020 season because of the impact of the pandemic.

The club is waiting for confirmation on when the 2020/21 season will be able to resume, depending on changes to government restrictions in both Jersey and the UK.