Mental health and wellbeing support in the Channel Islands

According to the charity Mind, around one in four people will experience a mental health problem each year - with one in six people reporting a regular issue, such depression or anxiety.

If you or someone you know is feeling low, depressed or just needs somebody to talk to, there are a range of services across the Channel Islands that can help.

JERSEY

GUERNSEY

Guernsey Mind on 01481 722 959

Guernsey Samaritans on 116 123

The Oberlands Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561

OTHER SUPPORT