New organisation created to support victims of crime in Jersey

A new body providing emotional and practical help to those impacted by crime in Jersey has been created.

Victims First Jersey will be run by co-ordinators and volunteers and will help victims of crime even where the police have not been involved.

It will be underpinned by a new Victim and Witness Charter which sets out the standards of care people can expect if they are impacted by crime.

The Victim and Witness Charter is a hugely important tool to have in place to best support anyone who unfortunately becomes a victim or witness to crime. As well as outlining the process that islanders will be taken through, the charter also details how any complaints about this process should be dealt with, another key factor in ensuring victims and their wellbeing is prioritised. Mark Temple QC, Jersey's Attorney General

The charter, which is publicly available to view, has been backed by States of Jersey Police, the island's Honorary Police, the Probation and Aftercare Service and the Justice and Home Affairs department, among other organisations.

Innocent victims and witnesses of crime deserve the upmost care and support through the events following the crime that has affected them. The main focus should always be to catch and bring perpetrators to justice, but we must not forget about those who are affected by these crimes, sometimes catastrophically. Constable Len Norman, Jersey's Home Affairs Minister

More details on the charter and advice on where to get support are available to view online at www.victimsfirst.je.