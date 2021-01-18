Hospital services normally delivered at Overdale will be temporarily moved to the former Les Quennevais School site while Jersey's new hospital is built.

The old school building, which has stood vacant since the summer of 2020, will be given a refit ahead of services being moved to the site.

ITV News can reveal it will cost £10 million.

Services currently based at Overdale and that will be moved include orthopedics, neurology, the diabetes service, occupational therapy and the pain management centre.

The site was selected because it has a large enough footprint with parking available, it is linked by transport links and owned by the government.

Senator Lyndon Farnham says the move to Les Quennevais is key to getting the hospital built and operational before 2026.

As part of this temporary move, and the wider project, we will be engaging with the community throughout, who will help shape the delivery of the hospital. Moving the current facilities from Overdale is a key stage in the project, and the former Les Quennevais School offers the best solution. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Chairman of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group

Work to empty the current Overdale site will begin in December 2021, with a view to opening at Les Quennevais the following month.

The government says the money required for the move, and the refit of the building, will come from existing budget for the new hospital.