Police release CCTV images after charity collection tins stolen in Guernsey

Police in Guernsey are looking for two men after charity donations from the island's Town Church were stolen over Christmas.

They entered the church on Wednesday 27 December while it was staging its Christmas Tree Festival and made off with a number of collection tins.

One of the men wore a dark coloured hat with a mask, and a light grey hooded jumper.

The other, also wearing a mask, wore a grey sweatshirt, jeans and white trainer-style shoes. He had short, dark hair and carried a green bag.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact PC 145 Kershaw on 72511, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.