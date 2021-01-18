Real Housewives cast never knew where or what they were going to film

The Real Housewives of Jersey cast never knew where they were going to film or what they would be doing until they arrived.

In an interview with ITV Channel TV, Ashley Cairney revealed how a taxi would collect them and take them separately to a pinned location for each scene, but they were never briefed or given any information ahead of their arrival.

They also never knew who they would be filming with, so it would always be a surprise to see who stepped out of the other taxi.

You get picked up and you think 'where am I going this evening?'. You have no idea where you're going. Ashley Cairney, cast member

She says this often made is difficult to know what to wear, leading viewers to question why she and some of the other leading ladies turned up to an oyster farm wearing maxi dresses and high heals.

Credit: ITV

In another episode, she says she struggled being outdoors for so long due to her hay fever.

In episode three we had no idea we were going to be outside, and I have really bad hay fever but was sat amongst all of these bushes, and I thought if I'd known I would have taken a Zirtek. So you'll see in the show my eyes are bright red and streaming! Ashley Cairney

