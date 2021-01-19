All countries and regions move to Category 4 under Guernsey's travel guidance

All countries and regions will be treated as 'Category 4' under Guernsey's travel guidance.

The categorisation system is being suspended while a ban on non-essential travel is in force.

However, passengers arriving from any jurisdiction will now have to follow the measures previously applied to Category 4 locations - meaning they must self-isolate for 21 days, or after receiving a negative test result from arrival and day 13 tests.

Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority says it is concerned by the high prevalence of Covid-19 in nearby countries and regions, particularly strains of the virus which have emerged in South Africa and Brazil as well as the strain identified in the UK.

The Bailiwick's Director of Public Health says it is vital to keep infection levels low while the rollout of the vaccination programme takes place, but warned against complacency.

If the virus is able to enter our community and if it results in community seeding, it’s possible we may need to introduce the kind of on-island restrictions we saw in the Spring of 2020 in the Bailiwick, and are currently seeing elsewhere, and that could have a real impact on the health and well-being of islanders, as well as on how quickly and effectively we can deliver the vaccines. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Guernsey introduced the need for Essential Travel Permits, which passengers travelling into the Bailiwick must apply for ahead of travel. People travelling with an Essential Travel Permit will still be required to follow all self-isolation and testing requirements.