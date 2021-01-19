Bush dogs find new home at Jersey Zoo

Video from Jersey Zoo

Jersey Zoo has welcomed two new arrivals to its 'pack'.

The Bush dogs, named Jessica and Tiago, were brought to Jersey in November 2020 as part of a captive breeding programme to protect the future of the species.

The animals are native to Central and South America, living by water sources and in wet savanna and forests.

Bush dogs' typical prey in the wild includes small mammals, birds, and reptiles. Credit: Jersey Zoo

However, they are classed as 'near threatened', with 200 in captivity across 50 zoos around the world.

This is the first time we have kept bush dogs at Jersey Zoo, and we are so excited for our visitors to enjoy watching and learning about these fascinating animals. Sadly, the species is under threat primarily due to habitat loss and fragmentation, and a reduction in prey due to illegal hunting and predation by domestic dogs. Leila Boyd, Senior Mammal Keeper

Keepers at the zoo are hopeful of hearing the pitter-patter of baby bush dog feet in the future.

Jessica, aged almost two and a half years old, arrived from Knowsley Safari Park in the UK, while Tiago, who is one and a half years old, was brought to Jersey from Safari de Peaugres in France.

The animals currently spend most of their time inside but Jersey Zoo says it will update followers on when they will be able to see them in their outdoor enclosure.